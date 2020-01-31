LOS ANGELES — UCLA defeated No. 20 Colorado 72-68 behind a career-high 30 points by Chris Smith.

The victory was the Bruins' first over a ranked team in three tries this season and got them back to .500 in the Pac-12 standings.

McKinley Wright IV scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the Buffaloes, whose two-game winning streak ended.

He scored seven of Colorado's final 11 points when the Buffs made it close, but the Bruins hit six of 10 free throws to close out the victory.

