UNC's Kountz will test the waters of the NBA draft

Bears standout Daylen Kountz will wait to see if his named is called in June during the 2022 NBA draft.

GREELEY, Colo. — When UNC star guard Daylen Kountz is in the zone, he’s a ferocious scorer.

"Really I just feel unstoppable, I guess you could say," said Kountz, who is coming off the best season of his career.

The Denver East High School alum exploded this season, finishing 10th in the country, scoring 21 points per game.

"Like it’s kind of cool but at the same time, I really haven’t done anything anything yet," he said.

His process starts now as he entered his name into the NBA draft but has also maintained his eligibility to return to Northern Colorado if teams determine he’s not ready.

"Really just see how it goes," he said. "If it goes good, then hopefully I get the chance to play in the league. Honestly, I feel like it really hasn’t hit me all the way. It hit me a little bit but I don’t think it’s really gonna set in until I’m really there, in the moment."

Kountz originally played for Colorado but transferred to the Bears program for a better opportunity. He says his game fits at the next level.

"Just me being a guard, athletic and slashing, you know, there’s a lot of that at the next level. And honestly just being able to make plays," he said.

Oh, he can make plays. He’s gone viral multiple times for posterizing dunks on defenders. The support he’s received has been overwhelming.

"Everybody’s loving it, of course. Saying congrats and everyone saying they’re proud and stuff. Teammates definitely like, 'yeah lets go.'"

So if an NBA team does draft Kountz, what type of player are they getting?

"They’re gonna get a person that comes in every day who works hard, plays hard, I mean make the right plays," he said. "Of course if I get the chance to go play this year then I would love that but if not, I mean I’m always fine with coming back in and getting better and improving for everything."

