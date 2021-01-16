Colorado uses balanced offense to beat Stanford 77-64

A strong end to the first half powered the Buffs to their fourth straight win.

BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV scored 14 points with eight assists and Evan Battey scored 13 with 12 rebounds and Colorado won its fourth straight game beating Stanford 77-64.

Colorado used a 14-0 run in the final 3:43 of the first half for a 40-26 lead at intermission.

Buffaloes freshman Tristan da Silva, the younger brother of Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, buried his first career 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the half.

Colorado had nine players enter the scoring column by halftime. Stanford -- which has now dropped two straight -- never got within eight points in the second half. Oscar da Silva led the Cardinal with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

