UNLV dominates CSU basketball again as Rams fall back in Mountain West title race

The Colorado State men’s basketball team would prefer to not remember what has happened against UNLV this season.

LAS VEGAS — What happens in Vegas, stays in…

No, no. Not going to that cliché now, but the Colorado State men’s basketball team would prefer to not remember has happened against UNLV this season.

The Rams own just four losses this season but two have now been blowout defeats at the hands of UNLV.

The latest was a 72-51 shellacking on the road Saturday night.

CSU (21-4, 11-4 Mountain West) is the top offensive team in the Mountain West and one of the best in the nation, but the Rams did not show it Saturday.

UNLV (16-11, 8-6 MW) held CSU to 24 first-half points but it didn’t feel like a truly stellar defensive performance.

>>Video above: CSU basketball star and UCHealth cancer survivor share unique bond

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.