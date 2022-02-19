UNLV dominates CSU basketball again as Rams fall back in Mountain West title race

LAS VEGAS — What happens in Vegas, stays in…
No, no. Not going to that cliché now, but the Colorado State men’s basketball team would prefer to not remember has happened against UNLV this season.
The Rams own just four losses this season but two have now been blowout defeats at the hands of UNLV.
The latest was a 72-51 shellacking on the road Saturday night.
CSU (21-4, 11-4 Mountain West) is the top offensive team in the Mountain West and one of the best in the nation, but the Rams did not show it Saturday.
UNLV (16-11, 8-6 MW) held CSU to 24 first-half points but it didn’t feel like a truly stellar defensive performance.
