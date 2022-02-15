Walker, Buffs extend streaks toppling struggling Oregon St.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jabari Walker tied a career-high 24 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and Colorado won its third straight beating Oregon State 90-64.
Colorado went to intermission on a 14-2 run in the final 3:31, led 44-32 and were largely in control the rest of the way.
Dashawn Davis’ three-point play with 15:54 remaining brought the Beavers within 48-44 but Colorado pushed the lead back to double digits for good when sophomore reserve Luke O’Brien sank a 3-pointer more than four minutes later.
Davis lead Oregon State with 22 points.
>>Video above: Family comes first for CU women's basketball and the team's First Family
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.