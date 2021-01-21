Washington snaps 8-game skid, topples Colorado 84-80

Jeriah Horne scored a season-high 24 for Colorado, but missed an open 3-pointer with seven seconds left that could have tied the game.

SEATTLE — Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 27 off the bench, Erik Stevenson added 17 points before fouling out, and Washington picked up its first conference win of the season beating Colorado 84-80.

Tsohonis was brilliant providing the Huskies a needed punch of scoring off the bench.

He topped his career-high of 24 points set just a couple of weeks ago in a loss to Stanford.

Jeriah Horne scored a season-high 24 for Colorado, but missed an open 3-pointer with seven seconds left that could have tied the game.