Washington snaps 8-game skid, topples Colorado 84-80

Jeriah Horne scored a season-high 24 for Colorado, but missed an open 3-pointer with seven seconds left that could have tied the game.
Players warm up for an NCAA college basketball game between Colorado and Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE — Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 27 off the bench, Erik Stevenson added 17 points before fouling out, and Washington picked up its first conference win of the season beating Colorado 84-80. 

Tsohonis was brilliant providing the Huskies a needed punch of scoring off the bench. 

He topped his career-high of 24 points set just a couple of weeks ago in a loss to Stanford. 

Colorado saw its four-game win streak snapped.

