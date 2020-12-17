Wright IV leads Colorado to 91-49 win over Omaha

BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and eight assists and Colorado never trailed in its 91-49 win over Omaha.

Wright made 6 of 8 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and did not commit a turnover.

The Buffaloes made six of their first seven shots to take a 15-4 lead when Wright hit a 3-pointer less than four minutes into the game and a 14-0 run made it 32-9 with 8:48 left in the first half.