Wright IV leads Colorado to 91-49 win over Omaha

Credit: AP
Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV, left, fights for control of the ball with Omaha forward Matt Pile in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and eight assists and Colorado never trailed in its 91-49 win over Omaha. 

Wright made 6 of 8 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and did not commit a turnover.

Freshman Jabari Walker had season highs with 15 points and nine rebounds, 

Dallas Walton scored 14 points and D’Shawn Schwartz added 11 for Colorado (4-1). 

The Buffaloes made six of their first seven shots to take a 15-4 lead when Wright hit a 3-pointer less than four minutes into the game and a 14-0 run made it 32-9 with 8:48 left in the first half. 

La’Mel Robinson led Omaha (2-6) with 11 points. 

