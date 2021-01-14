Wright IV sets program record for assists, Colorado beats Cal

BOULDER, Colo. — Freshman Jabari Walker had a season-high 23 points and 11 rebounds, McKinley Wright IV set a program record for career assists and Colorado beat California 89-60.
Wright entered the game needing just one assist to break a tie with Colorado great Jay Humphries (1980-83) at 562. Wright set the record on a bounce pass to Evan Battey for a 5-2 lead, and he finished with a career-high 12 helpers and 13 points.
D’Shawn Schwartz added 18 points and Maddox Daniels had 12 for Colorado.
Andre Kelly scored 16 points, Makale Foreman had 13 and Ryan Betley 12 for California.