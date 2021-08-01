x
Wright leads Colorado to 79-72 win over No. 17 Oregon

Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes as they improved to 10-0 against the Ducks all-time in Boulder.
Credit: AP
Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV, left, drives to the basket as Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV recovered from a scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado held off No. 17 Oregon for a 79-72 win. 

Chris Duarte, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, scored 27 points for an Oregon team that saw its eight-game win streak halted. 

Eugene Omoruyi added 18 points. 

Colorado is now 8-3 on the 2020 season, including 2-2 in the PAC-12. 

