x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Ncaab

Wright's 24 points leads Colorado over Kansas State 76-58

Colorado started a season 2-0 with both games on the road for the first time since 1960-61.
Logo of the University of Colorado Boulder

MANHATTAN, Kan. — McKinley Wright IV had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists to help Colorado beat Kansas State 76-58 in the final game of the Little Apple Classic. 

Kansas State started a season 0-2 with both games at home for the first time since 1962-63 and the first time overall since 2002-03. 

Colorado started a season 2-0 with both games on the road for the first time since 1960-61.

Maddox Daniels added 10 points for the Buffaloes. 

Nijel Pack was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points to lead Kansas State.

RELATED: Former CU Buffs standout Tyler Bey selected No. 36 overall in 2020 NBA Draft

RELATED: McKinley Wright excited for one last chance to take the Buffs to the dance