Wright's 24 points leads Colorado over Kansas State 76-58

Colorado started a season 2-0 with both games on the road for the first time since 1960-61.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — McKinley Wright IV had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists to help Colorado beat Kansas State 76-58 in the final game of the Little Apple Classic.

Kansas State started a season 0-2 with both games at home for the first time since 1962-63 and the first time overall since 2002-03.

Maddox Daniels added 10 points for the Buffaloes.