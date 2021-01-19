Wyoming basketball ends losing streak, beats Air Force 77-58

Xavier DuSell came off the bench to lead Wyoming with 19 points in the win, including hitting five shots from three-point range.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Wyoming men's basketball ended a four-game losing streak on Monday night, beating Air Force Academy by a score of 77-58.

The Cowboys lost to the Falcons on Saturday, 72-69.

Xavier DuSell came off the bench to lead Wyoming with 19 points in the win, including hitting five shots from three-point range.

Kenny Foster added 13 points and Drake Jeffries chipped in 12.