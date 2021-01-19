x
Wyoming basketball ends losing streak, beats Air Force 77-58

Xavier DuSell came off the bench to lead Wyoming with 19 points in the win, including hitting five shots from three-point range.
Credit: Twitter / @wyo_mbb

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Wyoming men's basketball ended a four-game losing streak on Monday night, beating Air Force Academy by a score of 77-58. 

The Cowboys lost to the Falcons on Saturday, 72-69.

Xavier DuSell came off the bench to lead Wyoming with 19 points in the win, including hitting five shots from three-point range. 

Kenny Foster added 13 points and Drake Jeffries chipped in 12. 

Air Force meanwhile went 1-12 from distance and was down 15 at halftime. Nikc Jackson led the Falcons with 19 points. 

