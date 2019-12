DENVER — Hunter Maldonado and Jake Hendricks combined for 39 points and 14 rebounds and Wyoming outlasted Denver 72-66 in overtime.

Maldonado finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (4-9), while Hendricks added 19 points and five boards.

