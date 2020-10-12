Wyoming men's basketball moves to 4-1 with big win over Denver

The Cowboys were in control against the Pioneers from the opening tip and won 83-61.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming men's basketball team continued its hot start to the 2020 season on Wednesday night, beating the University of Denver 83-61.

The Cowboys led by 20 at halftime, 45-25, and cruised in the second half to their fourth win of the year. Wyoming now sits at 4-1 to start the 2020 season.

Marcus Williams was brilliant in this one, pouring in 30 points to go along with five assists and three steals. Kenny Foster added 15 points and Hunter Maldonado chipped in 14 of his own.