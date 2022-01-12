Air Force to play Baylor in Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force and Baylor will meet in football for the first time since 1977.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Air Force and Baylor will meet in football for the first time since 1977 when they play in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Falcons come in with a 9-3 record and a four-game win streak. Baylor lost its last three regular-season games to ranked opponents.

The game features top running backs in Air Force's Brad Roberts and Baylor's Richard Reese. Roberts set an Air Force with more than 1,600 yards rushing. Reese has run for 962 yards and is the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year.

Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force (9-3, Mountain West) vs. Baylor (6-6, Big 12)

Thursday, Dec. 22, 5:30 p.m. MT, ESPN

Location

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Top Players

Air Force: RB Brad Roberts, school-record 1,612 yards rushing, 134.3 yards per game, 15 TDs, went for at least 100 yards in 10 games.

Baylor: RB Richard Reese, Big 12 offensive freshman of the year, school freshman-record 962 yards rushing, 14 rushing TDs rank second among FBS freshmen.

Notable

Air Force: Roberts carried 35 times for a career-high 187 yards in regular-season finale against San Diego State, Falcons are on a four-game win streak.

Baylor: Bears finished regular season with three straight losses, all against ranked opponents.

Last time

Baylor 38, Air Force 7, Oct. 22, 1977.

Bowl history

Air Force: Falcons are 14-13-1 in bowls, including 1-4 in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Baylor: Bears are 14-12 in bowl games; in a bowl for the 11th time since 2011, first time in Armed Forces Bowl.

