BOISE, Idaho — Ralston Valley alum Brad Roberts rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, Air Force’s defense turned in another stifling performance, and the Falcons knocked off Boise State 24-17 on Saturday night on the road.

Air Force (6-1, 3-1 Mountain West Conference), which hasn’t started a season this well since 2002 when the Falcons began the season 6-0 before finishing 8-5, snapped a four-game losing streak to the Broncos.

Boise State (3-4, 1-2) lost its third home game of the season, the first time that has happened since 1998.

It’s also the first time the Broncos have lost three straight at home since 1997.

