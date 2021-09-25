Air Force dominates on ground, tops Florida Atlantic 31-7

Haaziq Daniels had 164 rushing yards and completed 2 of 4 passes for 70 yards to give the Falcons a total of 516 for the game.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Haaziq Daniels ran for two early touchdowns, including a 94-yard jaunt, and Air Force scored the game’s first 24 points in a 31-7 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

The Falcons’ ground game was at its best in this one.

Air Force rushed for 309 yards in the first half and finished with 446.

Daniels had 164 rushing yards and completed 2 of 4 passes for 70 yards to give the Falcons a total of 516 for the game.

Micah Davis added 93 yards and Brad Roberts ran for 77 yards for the Falcons, which improved to 3-1 on the season after a tough loss to Utah State a week ago.

