Air Force shuts down Navy in 23-3 victory

The Falcons held Navy without a completed pass through the first three quarters.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Brad Roberts ran for two touchdowns and Haaziq Daniels added one, and Air Force held Navy to one first down before the fourth quarter in a 23-3 victory on Saturday afternoon.

This was the earliest meeting in series history between these teams.

It was scheduled for Saturday so it would be played on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Roberts ran for a 3-yard TD in the second quarter, and Daniels scored on a 28-yard run in the final minute of the third.

That was plenty of offense for Air Force on a day the Falcons held Navy without a completed pass through the first three quarters.

Video above: Thunderbirds fly over Air Force Academy graduation

