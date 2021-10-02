Roberts, Air Force grind past New Mexico, 38-10

The Falcons (4-1, 1-1 Mountain West) defense contributed four takeaways and four sacks.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Brad Roberts rolled to 142 yards and scored twice as Air Force scored on its first four possessions to build a big early lead then coasted to a 38-10 win over New Mexico on Saturday.

The Falcons (4-1, 1-1 Mountain West) defense contributed four takeaways and four sacks.

Air Force limited the Lobos (2-3, 0-1) to 189 yards, 143 of those compiled in the second half after the Falcons had already increased their lead to 31-0 early in the third quarter.

DeAndre Hughes added 89 rushing yards for Air Force with a touchdown.

New Mexico quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. was 13-21 for 142 yards and a touchdown.

>> Video above: Thunderbirds fly over Air Force Academy graduation

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.