Air Force football loses after late rally by Utah State, 49-45

Haaziq Daniels led Air Force with 182 yards on 6-of-12 passing and added 95 yards on 13 carries in the loss.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Calvin Tyler Jr. raced 61 yards for the winning touchdown with just under four minutes to play, lifting Utah State to a 49-45 win over Air Force in the Mountain West Conference opener on Saturday night.

The Aggies, who had just one win a year ago, won their third straight game to open the season for the first time since 1978.

Tyler carried 19 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons will look to rebound next weekend at home against Florida Atlantic before traveling to New Mexico on Oct. 2.

