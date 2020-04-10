Air Force kicker, defense pave way to 40-7 win over Navy

The Falcons took a big first step toward capturing the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy between the service academies.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl tied a school record with four field goals, Air Force’s hastily reconstructed defense stymied Navy’s offense and the Falcons opened their season with a 40-7 win over the Midshipmen.

Schuettpelz-Rohl hit from 48, 35, 32 and 40 yards in front of a crowd that consisted only of Air Force cadets given the COVID-19 restrictions. It’s the 11th time a Falcons kicker has made that many in a game.

Before the game, Navy announced starting quarterback Dalen Morris was out for health reasons not related to COVID-19.