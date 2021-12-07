Air Force, Louisville to meet in First Responder Bowl

DALLAS — Air Force and Louisville will meet in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Air Force leads the nation in rushing with 341.6 yards per game.
The Falcons have outrushed all 12 opponents this season and have gone over 400 yards five times. They ran for 511 yards in the regular-season finale against UNLV and didn’t throw a pass.
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is responsible for 3,702 yards and 37 touchdowns this season. He has 18 touchdown passes and 19 rushing scores.
It will be the first matchup between the programs.
