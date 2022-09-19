Denver stadium to host Air Force vs. Army

The game will mark the first time Denver's football stadium has hosted the Air Force-Army rivalry.

DENVER — Air Force Academy and Army will play a football game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver next year.

The Air Force Falcons will host the matchup as a home game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, the program announced Sunday.

The game's kickoff time, as well as ticket purchasing information, will be announced at a later date. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale in February 2023.

Air Force football season ticket holders will have tickets to the game included in their 2023 season ticket package and will also get a complimentary parking pass.

“We would like to thank [Director of Athletics] Nathan Pine and the staff at the Air Force Academy for the opportunity to host the Air Force Falcons and Army Black Knights at Empower Field at Mile High,” said Jon Applegate, senior director of events and booking. “Our stadium, along with Denver Sports Commission, look forward to hosting fans & service members from Colorado Springs and across the country for this celebrated matchup.”

“We are looking forward to partnering with the Denver Broncos to host the Air Force vs. Army game next season,” said Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine.

“Construction on our east side renovation project will not allow us to showcase the service academy rivalry game in Falcon Stadium the way we want to. While the end result at Falcon Stadium will be well worth it, hosting the game at Empower Field in 2023 and working closely with the Broncos staff will create a memorable experience for our players and our fans and will keep the important advantage of playing this game in Colorado.”

Empower Field at Mile High has hosted 18 Division I college football games since the stadium opened in 2001. The game in 2023 will mark the first time the stadium has hosted the Air Force-Army rivalry.

Fans can sign up for Army vs. Air Force game info online here.

