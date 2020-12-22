Air Force-Navy football game moving to 9/11 next year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Next year's football game between service-academy rivals Air Force and Navy has been moved to Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk says the nationally televised game will be used "to reflect the meaning of our freedom and the competitive spirit of our nation."
The game in Annapolis was originally scheduled for Oct. 2.
It will mark just the third time the two schools have played in September and the earliest they have ever met.
> Above video: USAF Thunderbirds fly over Air Force Academy
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.