Air Force-Navy football game moving to 9/11 next year

It will mark the earliest the teams have ever met.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Next year's football game between service-academy rivals Air Force and Navy has been moved to Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk says the nationally televised game will be used "to reflect the meaning of our freedom and the competitive spirit of our nation."

The game in Annapolis was originally scheduled for Oct. 2.

It will mark just the third time the two schools have played in September and the earliest they have ever met.

