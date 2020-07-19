Air Force QB Donald Hammond not in good standing

No word was given as to why Hammond is no longer in good cadet standing.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The Air Force football team could be without quarterback Donald Hammond III, assuming there is a season in 2020.

“Donald Hammond is no longer a cadet in good standing and cannot represent the Academy in outside activities," Air Force said in a statement to KRDO, a news partner of KUSA.

No word was given as to why Hammond is no longer in good standing.

Hammond led the Falcons to an 11-2 season, and a win in the Cheez-It Bowl. He threw 13 touchdown passes, and ran for 13 more.

The Falcons don't have many starters returning from last season's historic run. Hammond's presence would help the team compensate for what it lost.

Hammond is a senior and was recently named to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list. The award is given to college football's best quarterback.