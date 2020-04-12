x
Air Force runs over Utah State 35-7 behind Daniels

Air Force running back Kadin Remsberg (24) carries the ball for a 21-yard touchdown against Utah State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah — Haaziq Daniels had the longest touchdown pass of his career and one of four Air Force rushing touchdowns and the Falcons dominated Utah State 35-7 on Thursday night. 

Haazig hooked up with Ben Peterson for a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. For Peterson it was also the longest reception of his career. 

Daniels had a 37-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the second quarter to cap a 99-yard drive and make it 21-7 at halftime. 

Air Force is now 3-2 on the season and 2-2 in Mountain West play.

