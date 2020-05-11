Air Force vs. Army football game postponed due to COVID-19

The game was scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Air Force Academy.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — COVID-19 has dealt yet another blow to the college football season.

Saturday afternoon's game between Air Force and Army at the Academy has been postponed. The announcement came Thursday afternoon.

The schools will attempt to reschedule the contest according to a news release.

"Air Force’s football game at Army scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11:30 a.m. ET is postponed due to upward trends of COVID-19 cases here at the Academy and in the surrounding community. The schools will work to reschedule if possible.

"We are disappointed to postpone this game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and the community continues to be our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said. “Due to the upward trends in our COVID numbers across the campus, we have paused all intercollegiate team activities."

A win Saturday would have given Air Force the annual Commander-In-Cheif's Trophy after defeating Navy 40-7 to start the season on Oct. 3.

The Falcons are 1-2 on the season with an 0-2 mark in Mountain West Conference play. Air Force is next scheduled to play on the road at Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 14.

