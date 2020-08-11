Air Force vs. Wyoming football game canceled by COVID-19

Saturday's game has been declared a no contest and will not be rescheduled.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — COVID-19 has struck the Air Force football team yet again.

The Falcons were scheduled to play Wyoming in Laramie on Saturday (Nov. 14) but the Mountain West Conference announced that game has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

It has officially been ruled a no contest and there is no plan to reschedule the game.

The news comes three days after Air Force announced its Saturday (Nov. 7) game against Army had been called off for the same reason. Air Force did, however, include that it intended to reschedule that game, which would determine who wins the annual Commander-In-Chief's trophy.

In the news release, Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said: "We are disappointed to lose a second consecutive game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and community is our No. 1 priority at the Academy.

"We have seen continued increase in our COVID numbers within the football program and have again eclipsed our threshold for safe competition. We will pause football practices for now and work with our sports medicine state to determine when it will be safe to restart again."

