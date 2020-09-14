x
Air Force will play Army, Navy in football this season

The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy tradition will continue in 2020 despite conference postponements.
Credit: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
The Air Force offense, left, lines up against the Navy defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Falcons are planning to play two games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy.

The Falcons will host Navy on Oct. 3 and travel to West Point, New York, to face Army on Nov. 7.

The military schools annually take part in competing for the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which goes to the academy with the best record in the round-robin competition.

Navy currently has possession of the trophy after beating both schools last season.

