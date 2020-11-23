Air Force's Brad Roberts named MW Player of the Week

The Falcons running back is also a Ralston Valley High School grad.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Air Force running back Brad Roberts was named the Mountain West's Offensive Player of the Week on Monday following his performance against New Mexico over the weekend.

Roberts, who was playing in just his second college football game, rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 28 attempts -- all of which were career-highs.

Nine of those carries were for first downs, and his longest score was delivered on a 44-yard run.

Roberts is a local product out of Ralston Valley High School in Arvada. He and the Falcons will host Colorado State on Thursday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Nevada defensive tackle won the Defensive Player of the Week award, while Nevada punter Julian Diaz was given the weekly honor for special teams.

