Air Force's Roberts scores 3 TDs in 28-0 win over New Mexico

Air Force scored a touchdown on its first three possession of the game while New Mexico punted on three of its first four, along with a fumble.
Credit: AP
Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, center front, slips past New Mexico defenders for a touchdown run in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Brad Roberts rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Haaziq Daniels added 56 yards rushing and a score, and Air Force overcame three second-half turnovers to beat New Mexico 28-0. 

The Falcons fumbled it on three straight drives in the second half, but New Mexico followed each with a missed field goal. 

Trae Hall was 23 of 42 for 221 yards and an interception for New Mexico.

