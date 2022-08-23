Vivens aims to contribute to CSU's new 'Air Raid' offense

Colorado State running back A'Jon Vivens expects to catch more passes under the Rams' new coaching staff.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Last season, Colorado State got a first-hand look at Jay Norvell’s high-scoring Nevada offense.

The Wolfpack hung 51 points on the Rams in Fort Collins in the final game of the season.

Nevada was first in the Mountain West Conference in points per game, while CSU finished with the fourth-least. The Rams hope that will change.

"When we were back at Nevada, we averaged 29 [points] the first year but I mean we’d like to push the pace here and get up the 30’s and be able to put it in the end zone a lot of times,” associate head coach Matt Mumme said.

A key for the Rams offense will be running back A’Jon Vivens. The former Mullen High School star began his CSU career as a wide receiver then switched to running back.

With his ability to both catch and run, Vivens should be a great fit for CSU’s new 'Air Raid' style.

"When Coach Norvell came in, I just felt like it was perfect," Vivens said smiling. "Because I could use the same background that I had as a receiver, use what I’ve learned at running back as well, then take in all this new coaching and just try to become the best player that I could be."

Mumme agrees that Vivens’ skills mix well with the Air Raid.

"Well, it’s great. When you get into empty sets, you feel really confident putting your running back out at wide receiver because he’s actually done it before so his experience is extremely valuable to us," Mumme said.

Vivens will look to become a viable weapon for red shirt freshman Clay Millen.

"I feel confident in my abilities," Vivens said. "I come out and work hard, me and my team and I have full belief in the people around me as well so coming in with them and just working I just feel like the team’s going in the right direction."

