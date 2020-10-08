AP Source: Mountain West delays football season

The decision comes less than a week after it announced plans to play an eight-game conference football season and allow members to pursue two non-conference games.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West has become the second FBS conference to postpone its football season, punting on the fall with an eye toward playing in the spring.

A person involved in the decision told The Associated Press the Mountain West would not play any sports in the fall. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the conference was not yet prepared to make an official announcement.

