Coach Prime's CU debut to get national broadcast

The Colorado Buffaloes will begin a new era in front of a national TV audience.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes football team will open the 2023 season in front of a national television audience.

The Buffs' season opener against Texas Christian University — and debut of new head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders — will be televised by FOX on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The game will be part of the network's "Big Noon Saturday" telecast.

The game will be shown after "Big Noon Kickoff," the popular college football preview show seen on FOX and FS1. The pregame show features host Rob Stone, former college teammates Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart, former Broncos quarterback Brady Quinn, and former NFL and college coach Urban Meyer.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Big Noon Saturday broadcast window for our season opener at TCU," said CU Athletic Director Rick George. "To be one of two games showcased and announced by FOX at the Upfronts shows how much excitement there is for the Coach Prime Era to begin on a national scale."

Colorado at TCU. Ohio State at Michigan.



The biggest games of the season are on FOX 🍿🏈 pic.twitter.com/oyVqDOSMvK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 15, 2023

Kickin' off the season on FOX 🏈@CUBuffsFootball will take on TCU at 10am MT on Sept. 2

🔗: https://t.co/Fsivd05flt#GoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/yrsBx1D0jP — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) May 15, 2023

CU has sold out of season tickets for the 2023 football season.

CU said it's the only the ninth time in school history that has happened, and it's the first time before August of the upcoming football season.

The last time CU sold out of football season tickets was in 1996. The first time CU sold out of season tickets was in 1972 and then the Buffs had a seven-year run from 1990-96 selling out, according to the CU ticket office.

Colorado fans wanting to express interest in season tickets for the 2024 football season can sign up on a wait list.

