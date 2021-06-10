Big Sky reaches multi-year, rights agreement with ESPN

There is a new way to watch the Bears and it is with the worldwide leader in sports.

GREELEY, Colo. — The University of Northern Colorado Bears will now be on more viewing platforms than ever before thanks to a new media rights deal.

The Big Sky Conference and ESPN have announced a new multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement.

The deal adds hundreds of Big Sky live events to ESPN's college sports portfolio. More than 600 Big Sky events in both men's and women's sports will stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

ESPNU will also televise two Big Sky football games each year, in addition to one regular season men's basketball game and the championship games for the Big Sky Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments slated for ESPN networks.

The first event on ESPN networks as part of the new deal is the Big Sky Conference's annual Football Kickoff, which will stream live on ESPN+ on Monday, July 26.

"This landmark agreement for the Big Sky and our membership rightfully aligns the nation's preeminent FCS conference with the strongest media brand in sports," said Big Sky Conference Commissioner Tom Wistrcill. "We are absolutely thrilled to join the ESPN family and deliver an elevated viewing experience with hundreds of Big Sky contests on ESPN+ each year. In addition, the numerous linear opportunities on ESPN networks now available to us is unprecedented among our peers, and yet another way that we will enhance the brand of the Big Sky."

"The Big Sky Conference consistently delivers compelling storylines and high-caliber competition across all 16 of its sports, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to further highlight the student-athletes and member institutions as we showcase hundreds of matchups each year across our ESPN platforms," said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming and acquisitions.

