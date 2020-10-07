Big Ten scraps nonconference football games in 2020

The league also warned that it was “prepared not to play” at all to keep its athletes safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Conference won’t play nonconference games in football and a handful of other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league also warned that it was “prepared not to play” at all to keep its athletes safe.

The decision affects more than 40 games, including some marquee matchups like Notre Dame against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field.

The announcement came a day after the Ivy League called off all fall sports. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he is “very concerned” about the season.

