Blake Olson added as new voice of UNC football

Blake Olson's first call comes Sept. 3 when Northern Colorado hosts Houston Baptist.

GREELEY, Colo. — Blake Olson is the next voice of Northern Colorado Bears football.

The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) said Olson will be the play-by-play voice of the football team this autumn on 103.1/1310 KFKA.

Olson follows Jerry Schemmel, who was hired by KFKA last season as the voice of the Bears. Schemmel will remain the play-by-play commentator for UNC Men's basketball in addition to covering the Colorado Rockies for 850 KOA in Denver.

UNC said Olson will be joined by color analyst Aaron Rath in the football booth this fall.

"I'm thrilled to be doing play-by-play for UNC Bears football on KFKA," Olson said. "To me, this is the best job in the state because it's FCS football. The FCS and Big Sky Conference are special. It's a blessing to be able to work with Coach McCaffrey, his coaching staff, student-athletes and administration."

Olson was with Altitude TV for several years as a Denver Nuggets studio host and sideline reporter while also calling high school and college football games.

"Having Jerry stick with Bears men's basketball and now Blake on football, is a real victory for KFKA, Northern Colorado athletics and the community," said KFKA General Manager Brady Hull. "Blake is such a talented individual and more importantly, a great person. I feel like we just keep getting lucky with all these talented Denver media talents, maybe we are doing something right!"

UNC hosts Houston Baptist to open the 2022 season on Sept. 3.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.