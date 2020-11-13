Boise State blocks 3 kicks for scores, routs Colorado State 52-21

It was the first time Boise State had multiple blocked kicks returned for touchdowns in a game since moving to the FBS in 1996.

BOISE, Idaho — Avery Williams blocked two punts that were returned for touchdowns in the first half, Boise State had three special teams touchdowns off blocked kicks, and the Broncos routed Colorado State 52-21 on Thursday night.

Williams recovered his own blocked punt for a touchdown 52 seconds into the game.

Late in the first half, Williams came off the edge and blocked his second punt, this one picked up by DJ Schramm and returned 20 yards for a TD that made it 42-7.

Kekaula Kaniho also returned a blocked field goal 91 yards for a score late in the first quarter.

It was the first time Boise State had multiple blocked kicks returned for touchdowns in a game since moving to the FBS in 1996.