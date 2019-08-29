BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos' season-opener game against the Florida State Seminoles has been moved due to Hurricane Dorian, which is now forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida.
The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in Jacksonville, FL as a neutral site matchup, but now the game has reportedly moved to Tallahassee, FL for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff time (10 a.m. MT).
Moving the game to Tallahassee now makes it a true home game for the Seminoles. Doak Campell Stadium, the home of the Seminoles, has a capacity of nearly 80,000. Florida State went 4-3 at home last season.
It is unknown if the game will still be broadcasted on ESPN.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.
