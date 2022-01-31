Moore named Colorado School of Mines football head coach

The former defensive coordinator is the 30th head coach in Orediggers program history.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Colorado School of Mines has its next football head coach.

Brandon Moore, who has been with the program since 2016, has been promoted to the Orediggers' 30th head coach in program history, it was announced Monday.

Moore has served as Mines' defensive coordinator the past two seasons, and as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach prior to that.

"My family and I are beyond grateful for this opportunity, and I am excited to start this new chapter at Colorado School of Mines," Moore said in a statement.

"I look forward to taking Mines Football to our next level. I am determined to run a transparent program that the university, our alumni, and fans can be proud of."

Moore played his college football career at the University of Oklahoma, winning a national championship with the Sooners in 2001. He went on to play six seasons in the NFL (49ers, Chargers) and three in the UFL.

Moore will take over a Mines program coming off its most successful season in history, after the Orediggers advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinals in 2021.

