KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cleveland Browns are interviewing Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Kansas City to possibly be their next head coach.

Bieniemy is in his second season running the Chiefs' high-powered offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The former Colorado star running back was a second round pick in 1991 and played in the NFL for nine seasons.

He coached for the Buffaloes from 2001-2002 as the running backs coach and returned as the offensive coordinator from 2011-2012 before taking his first job with the Chiefs as their running backs coach.

Bieniemy is the third candidate to interview with the Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after he went 6-10.

On Thursday, the team met with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam wants to hire a coach before turning his attention to finding a new general manager following John Dorsey's sudden departure this week.

