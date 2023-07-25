CU sells out football tickets for Nebraska, Stanford

The 2023 football season is the 100th season at historic Folsom Field and the first with new head coach Deion Sanders.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes football program has sold out two football games over a month before the season is scheduled to begin.

The CU Athletic Department announced the home opener against Nebraska on Sept. 9 and the Family Weekend game against Stanford on Oct. 13 have sold out all their tickets. The two match-ups are the first two games of the 2023 season to completely sell out.

The season opener against Nebraska will be the 77th sellout in Folsom Field history. The game will feature the FOX network pregame show "Big Noon Kickoff" and will air nationally on FOX.

CU said the sellouts are the first since 2019, which was also the last season to feature two sellouts at Folsom Field.

In April, CU announced that it had sold out of season tickets, the first school nationally to announce a sellout of season tickets.

Tickets for the other four home games, featuring new head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, remain on sale and can be purchased here.

The 2023 season is the 100th season at historic Folsom Field, annually ranked as a top venue in college football.

CU said the 2023 season is the 22nd season on record with multiple games sold out. CU has never sold out every game in a season, coming closest in 1993 when the Buffs sold out five of six games.

