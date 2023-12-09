Coach Prime speaks to media as CU prepares for Rocky Mountain Showdown

Colorado will host the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field in the first "Rocky Mountain Showdown" game since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colorado — It's rivalry week in Colorado with the return of the Rocky Mountain Showdown for the first time since 2019.

The Colorado Buffaloes will host the Colorado State Rams on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Folsom Field in Boulder.

New Buffs head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders held a news conference Tuesday as he prepares his team for the heated Week 3 rivalry game following victories over TCU and Nebraska to begin the season.

After defeating Nebraska in Boulder on Saturday, the Buffs rose to No. 18 in the Associated Press college football poll.

ESPN's "College GameDay" and FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame shows will each be in Boulder for Saturday's game, which will air on ESPN.

No conference has more teams ranked than the Pac-12, which is in its last season with its current membership before 10 of its schools depart for other leagues in 2024.

In this week's AP Top 25, Washington is No. 8, Utah is 12th, Oregon is 13th and Oregon State is No. 16. Moving into the rankings were Washington State at No. 23 and UCLA at No. 24. The Pac-12's previous high was six ranked teams, achieved multiple times, including last week.

After Saturday's game against CSU, Colorado will travel to Eugene, Oregon, to meet the talented Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. MT and will be televised nationally on ABC, the Pac-12 Conference announced Monday.

Folsom Field 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.