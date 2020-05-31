x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

ncaaf

College Football Hall of Fame damaged in Atlanta protests

The facility’s most valuable trophies and artifacts were moved to a secure facility in case additional trouble breaks out.
Credit: AP
The Georgia National Guard lines up in front of the of the College Football Hall of Fame in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA — The College Football Hall of Fame is boarded up and assessing damage from a destructive night of protests in downtown Atlanta. 

The facility’s most valuable trophies and artifacts were moved to a secure facility in case additional trouble breaks out.

There have been protests around the nation over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. 

The Hall of Fame's chief executive officer, Kimberly Beaudin, says the building's extensive glass facade was smashed late Friday night. 

Rioters also broke into the street-level gift shop, stole merchandise and left it “pretty trashed, but the interior of the hall was not breached. 

RELATED: US cities assess protest damage, await another day of unrest

RELATED: Dumpster fires, vandalism in Denver during 3rd night of protests