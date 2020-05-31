College Football Hall of Fame damaged in Atlanta protests

The facility’s most valuable trophies and artifacts were moved to a secure facility in case additional trouble breaks out.

ATLANTA — The College Football Hall of Fame is boarded up and assessing damage from a destructive night of protests in downtown Atlanta.

The facility’s most valuable trophies and artifacts were moved to a secure facility in case additional trouble breaks out.

There have been protests around the nation over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Hall of Fame's chief executive officer, Kimberly Beaudin, says the building's extensive glass facade was smashed late Friday night.