Colorado prepares to host 'Big Noon Kickoff'

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) will be in the national spotlight this weekend, hosting one of the biggest pregame shows in college football.
FOX will bring its nationally televised "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show to Colorado Saturday morning before the Buffaloes host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field.
The broadcast runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT on FOX, but the party will begin a lot earlier at CU's Farrand Field.
Buffaloes and Cornhusker fans are invited to attend the show. Doors for the party-like television show open at 5 a.m. with a pregame tailgate starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.
"Big Noon Kickoff" features host Rob Stone and analysts Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn, and Mark Ingram II. The show was also on site in Fort Worth, Texas, last week for head coach Deion Sanders' first Colorado game.
Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders is scheduled to appear in-person on the broadcast.
If you’re attending the game at Folsom Field, here are some things to know before game day:
- Claim your ticket: Students with the CU Sports Pass must log in and claim their ticket to football games.
- Wear your CU gear
- Use a clear bag: Folsom Field has a clear bag policy in place.
- Practice the CU Fight Song: Watch this video to learn the CU Fight Song before game day.
