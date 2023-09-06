Colorado prepares to host 'Big Noon Kickoff'

The biggest pregame tailgate in the country will be on the CU campus for the first time with free food, prizes, swag, giveaways and Coach Prime.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) will be in the national spotlight this weekend, hosting one of the biggest pregame shows in college football.

FOX will bring its nationally televised "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show to Colorado Saturday morning before the Buffaloes host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field.

The broadcast runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT on FOX, but the party will begin a lot earlier at CU's Farrand Field.

Buffaloes and Cornhusker fans are invited to attend the show. Doors for the party-like television show open at 5 a.m. with a pregame tailgate starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.

"Big Noon Kickoff" features host Rob Stone and analysts Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn, and Mark Ingram II. The show was also on site in Fort Worth, Texas, last week for head coach Deion Sanders' first Colorado game.

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders is scheduled to appear in-person on the broadcast.

.@BNKonFOX is coming to Boulder ⛰️



Find them on Farrand Field on Saturday morning:

5am → Big Noon Fan Pit opens

7am →Pregame Tailgate begins

8am → Big Noon Kickoff goes live #GoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/Zs3Xun7E8J — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) September 7, 2023

It’s PRIME TIME baby🤠



Don’t miss Coach Prime LIVE and IN PERSON at Big Noon Kickoff 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MCkP7HYjlM — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 7, 2023

We’re comin for ya @CUBuffsFootball 🙌🔥



📺: Big Noon Kickoff on FOX | Saturday at 10am ET pic.twitter.com/X4UsOK3IjN — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 7, 2023

If you’re attending the game at Folsom Field, here are some things to know before game day:

Claim your ticket: Students with the CU Sports Pass must log in and claim their ticket to football games.

Wear your CU gear

Use a clear bag: Folsom Field has a clear bag policy in place.

Practice the CU Fight Song: Watch this video to learn the CU Fight Song before game day.

