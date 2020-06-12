CU football ranked No. 21 in AP poll, No. 22 in coaches poll

The Buffs have started the shortened 2020 season a perfect 4-0 and are turning heads on the national level.

BOULDER, Colo. — For the first time since 2018, the CU football team is ranked in the AP poll.

In a new poll of the top-25 college football teams in the country released on Sunday, Colorado checked in at No. 21. The Buffs are also ranked in the coaches poll at No. 22.

CU won on Saturday night in Tuscon against Arizona by a score of 24-13 to move to 4-0 on the shortened 2020 season.

Jarek Broussard ran for a career-high 301 yards in the win and Ashaad Clayton added two touchdowns. Combine that with a hot start from QB Sam Noyer and the leadership of new head coach Karl Dorrell and the Buffs are perfect thus far.

The only other undefeated team in the PAC-12 is No. 16 USC at 3-0. CU and USC are two of eight teams left in the country with unblemished records. The two were supposed to meet last weekend, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. CU also had a game called off earlier this season against Arizona State.

As of now, Colorado only has one game left on the schedule: Friday night at home against Utah. The Pac-12 championship or a plus-one game will await after that, depending on how USC finishes the season record-wise.