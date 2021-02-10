CU offense struggling again, Buffs trail USC at home

The Trojans lead the Buffs 23-7 in the second half at Folsom Field.

BOULDER, Colo. — Nearly the entire first half went by before the CU Buffs offense finally showed up.

The University of Colorado football team was being shut out by USC until the final minute of the second quarter to pull the Buffs within 20-7 of the Trojans at halftime at Folsom Field.

USC has since extended its lead to 23-7 in the second half.

Offensive struggles reared their head again for the Buffs in the opening half, who were held to 88 total yards, which included just 32 rushing. Colorado was 0-for-5 on third-down attempts at halftime.

The Trojans, on the other hand, racked up 325 total yards, 220 of them through the air. USC has scored on two touchdown passes from quarterback Kedon Slovis -- one each to Drake London and Michael Trigg.

USC also has a trio of field goals (from 30, 44 and 49 yards) from kicker Parker Lewis.

Colorado's touchdown was scored on a 1-yard run by Deion Smith.

This story will be updated.

