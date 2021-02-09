Daniels, White lead Arizona State past Colorado 35-13

CU pulled within 14-10 in the third, but struggled again offensively, especially through the air. QB Brendon Lewis threw for just 67 yards on 17 attempts.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Jayden Daniels threw for 236 yards and ran for two touchdowns, Rachaad White added rushing and receiving touchdowns, and Arizona State beat Colorado 35-13 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Arizona State bounced back from last week’s loss to BYU that caused the program to drop out of the AP Top 25.

The Sun Devils never trailed, controlling the flow of the game with steady offense and solid defense.

Colorado pulled within 14-10 in the third, but struggled again offensively, especially through the air. QB Brendon Lewis threw for just 67 yards on 17 attempts.

CU is now 1-3 on the season and will play USC at home next Saturday.

>> Video above: Nate Landman makes his return to the Buffs after season-ending Achilles rupture

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.