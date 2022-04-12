Current Colorado football player reacts to Deion Sanders hiring

'Coach Prime' met with University of Colorado football players before being officially introduced Sunday.

BOULDER, Colo. — When CU defensive lineman Tyas Martin observed his new head coach Deion Sanders, whether it was during his press conference or when Coach Prime spoke to the team for the first time, one thing was obvious.

"High energy. All the energy that he brings, laughter, all the things like that," Martin said. "But most importantly he’s about business, and I feel like that’s gonna take us over the top to where we need to be."

Despite the lack of success on the field, the University of Colorado saw fan support continue at Folsom Field. Packed crowds, for at least the first half of games, when it was relatively competitive. With Prime on the sidelines, no one will be leaving before the game is over.

"It’s gonna be crazy," Martin smiled. "But at the same time we have to stay focused and not get too big-headed."

There is no doubt that this high-profile move will make players’ social media explode. Sanders travels with a documentary team and mastered social media while revitalizing the Jackson State program.

"I feel like that will be a great opportunity for us to be more known. I feel like he comes in on a social media platform, a big platform. He could put us out there as much as we need."

And as for expectations for Coach Prime? Simple.

"Win, that’s what we want," Martin said. "And I feel like he could make us a better man off the field. He’s a great motivator and a great leader. He’ll pour that into us and we’ll show that on the field and off."