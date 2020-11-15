Colorado holds off Stanford behind Noyer's big day

Dimitri Stanley caught six passes for 126 yards and a score as Colorado remained unbeaten under first-year coach Karl Dorrell.

STANFORD, Calif. — Sam Noyer passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, Jarek Broussard had another strong day rushing, and Colorado held on to beat Stanford 35-32 on Saturday.

Dimitri Stanley caught six passes for 126 yards and a score as Colorado remained unbeaten under first-year coach Karl Dorrell.

Davis Mills passed for 327 yards and a touchdown in his first game of the season for Stanford.

Jet Toner added three field goals for the Cardinal.