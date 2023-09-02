Coach Prime unveils new uniforms in Colorado debut

The CU Buffs sported a new look for one of the most anticipated football games in school history.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Buffs have a new look for a new era.

The Colorado Buffaloes football team unveiled new uniforms Saturday for the 2023 season opener at Texas Christian University.

The new, white uniforms featured shiny, gold numbers with black trim. The Buffaloes also wore white helmets for the road game, the first with new head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders.

Colorado started the 2023 season on the road in Fort Worth to face No. 17-ranked TCU. The Horned Frogs played in the national championship game against Georgia earlier this year.

Saturday's Buffs game is the first of two games to start the season that will be covered by the nationally-televised "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show on FOX.

Next week, Colorado hosts Nebraska at Folsom Field in Boulder. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Fresh fits for the debut 🔥#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/9kOZFryuZO — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 2, 2023

Long snapper Gabe Landers looking sharp in Colorado’s brand new uniforms. #cubuffs pic.twitter.com/O5pmRNU448 — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) September 2, 2023

